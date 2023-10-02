Unhappy ex-WWE star pleaded with Tony Khan to be on AEW All In; compromise was made - Reports

An Unhappy AEW star reportedly pleaded with Tony Khan to be featured on August's All In pay-per-view, which led to a compromise between the two. The star in question is Miro.

At All In 2023, Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs had a face-to-face in-ring contract signing segment for their match at All Out a week later, and the ring was filled with security personnel to prevent a physical altercation between the two. After the signing, a brawl ensued. The segment was not advertised beforehand and took place during the pay-per-view's Zero Hour pre-show.

Fightful Select recently reported that The Redeemer and Hobbs were not scheduled to appear at the event in any capacity, and the segment was a late addition to the show. As per the report, the contract signing was put together as a compromise in response to an unhappy Miro's plea to Tony Khan to be involved in one of the biggest professional wrestling events in history.

Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs produced a brutal and hard-hitting contest at AEW All Out on September 3, 2023. Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs by submission but was attacked by the latter after the match. This brought out Miro's wife, CJ Perry (former WWE Superstar Lana), who made her AEW debut to save her husband from the onslaught. Miro, surprised by CJ's appearance, walked out on her to end the segment.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) sheds light on her AEW future after Miro abandoned her

On the September 23 episode of AEW Collision, Miro interfered in CJ Perry's backstage interview and expressed his disapproval of what she was doing. Perry insisted that she would continue doing it and requested The Redeemer not to lay hands on her future clients, indicating that she would play the role of a manager in AEW for the time being.

"You gotta do what you gotta do and I will have to do what I have to do. So, you go take your path and I am gonna take mine. But please promise me one thing. If there is any love in your heart for me, please do not lay a hand on any of my future clients or people I am going to manage. Can you promise that?" Perry said.

In response, Miro walked away without saying a word to end the segment.

