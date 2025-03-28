"Terrorism" - Major AEW star takes a bold shot at Tony Khan

A former World Champion took a huge shot at AEW President Tony Khan following a recent appearance. The star also compared himself to a sporting legend.

The name in question is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He has a history of taking shots at Tony Khan on TV and social media. Recently, Friedman made an appearance at Globe Life Field for a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox.

MJF was the first pitcher at the game before the All In 2025 pay-per-view, which will be held at the same venue. The former AEW World Champion was sporting a Texas Rangers jersey during the match. However, he was not happy with it, and he even called out Khan.

On X (formerly Twitter), MJF called the act of Khan making him wear a Rangers jersey "terrorism." The Salt of the Earth also claimed he was a better pitcher than the legendary Nolan Ryan.

"Tony Khan had me in a god Dahm Rangers jersey today…. Terrorism. Anyway. I’m better than Nolan ever was."

Top AEW star MJF believes Tony Khan is not a dumb mark

MJF recently featured in movies like The Iron Claw and Happy Gilmore 2. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Friedman said Khan was not a "dumb mark" for allowing him to appear in films, as it helped All Elite Wrestling.

"Tony Khan—while he is a mark, he's not a dumb mark. He's obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, 'MJF, AEW, what's AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I'll give it a shot.' And that's the power that I bring to the table."

MJF is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is currently involved in a story with The Hurt Syndicate but has no match announced for Dynasty 2025 as of now. Only time will tell what Khan has in store for him ahead of the pay-per-view.

