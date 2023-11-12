Texas Death match announced for AEW Full Gear 2023

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear 2023, is set to feature another hard-hitting match between two top names.

"Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland are scheduled to lock horns in a Texas Death match at Full Gear. After weeks of animosity between the two, Page and Strickland will finally look to settle their differences on November 18. In their previous showdown at WrestleDream, the former WWE star bested The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

On the latest episode of Collision, Adam Page had some harsh words for Strickland as he declared his intentions to avenge his previous loss. He was laser-focused on his rival after the latter cost him and The Young Bucks their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Page proposed that his bout with Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear should be a Texas Death match. He further claimed that he was not playing games anymore and was looking to take out the Mogul Embassy member.

The bout was made official a few moments later, as announced by the commentary team on Tony Khan's behalf.

