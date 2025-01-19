"Thank you" - Tony Khan and Will Ospreay react as 54-year-old AEW star wrestles his final match

Last night's AEW Collision saw a veteran wrestling his final professional wrestling match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Both Tony Khan and Will Ospreay have thanked Christopher Daniels who has seemingly retired from professional wrestling at last night's Collision.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Christopher Daniels competed in a Texas Death Match against Hangman Adam Page. After a brutal match, Hangman emerged victorious and seemingly gave Daniels a sendoff as the match is believed to be The Fallen Angle's last match.

On X (formerly Twitter), AEW CEO Tony Khan and The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay thanked The Fallen Angle Christopher Daniels after Collision which seemed to support the idea that the 54-year-old may have retired from professional wrestling.

Both Tony Khan & Will Ospreay thanked Christopher Daniels after an incredible career (Credit: Tony and Will on X/Twitter)

It will be interesting to see if Christopher Daniels announces his retirement on social media.

Vince Russo says Tony Khan should apologize for the future of AEW

Tony Khan is the CEO and head booker of AEW. All Elite Wrestling emerged on the scene in 2019 and captured the attention of the fans. The promotion was presented as the alternative to WWE and many agreed with the thought. However, some fans have also slammed Tony Khan for some of his questionable booking decisions.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo stated that Tony Khan should acknowledge his mistakes and tell the fans that they were going to improve the product.

"Meltzer is five years in, and bro, it's very similar to Tony Khan. If Meltzer would just say, 'You know what, I was really wrong man, I was really off it.' And if Tony Khan would just say, Chris, this is all he has to say, 'We gotta do better.' That's it, that's all you have... Until you say that, nothing is going to ever change." [13:35 onwards]

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan shakes things up after The Death Riders storyline in All Elite Wrestling.

