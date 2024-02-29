"That was awful, get him outta here" - Fans embarrassed for AEW after what Ric Flair did on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite for an in-ring segment, and fans were not pleased to see what he did.

Ric Flair surprised the wrestling world last year by making his AEW debut to greet his long-time friend, Sting, ahead of the latter's in-ring retirement. It was later announced that The Nature Boy had signed a multi-year deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion. He has made sporadic appearances on TV since then.

Sting & Darby Allin are currently feuding with The Young Bucks. Last week, Flair was seen backstage with the Bucks, and fans speculated that he would betray The Icon. On the latest edition of Dynamite, the 75-year-old came face-to-face with the heel duo when they were assaulting Allin.

Flair pulled off a major swerve, throwing hands on the Bucks before being taken out with a low blow.

Fans on the internet felt that The Nature Boy throwing punches at Matthew and Nicholas was embarrassing, as he was way past his prime and sloppy with his moves. You can view some of the notable reactions below:

Ric Flair revealed his purpose behind signing with AEW

Ric Flair is currently under a multi-year deal with AEW, and fans have wondered why he signed with the Tony Khan-led company after being associated with WWE for decades.

In a chat with The Wrestling Classic a few months ago, Flair disclosed that he liked working and would be a part of AEW for a few more years:

“I like working, period. I’ve known Tony [Khan] for a long time. We’ve been great friends, and the opportunity just presented itself probably because of Sting. But I’ll be there, you know, a couple of years after Sting is gone, too, so I don’t know what it leads to." [H/T TJRWrestling]

It remains to be seen what role Flair plays in Sting's retirement match against The Young Bucks on Sunday and what Tony Khan has in store for him next.

