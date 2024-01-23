“That would be...wow” - Mark Henry on hottest free agent possibly debuting at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

An AEW personality, Mark Henry, has opened up on the possibility of a top free agent, surprising everyone at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE. The name being discussed is Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker's contract is up at the end of January 2024, and has bid goodbye to the promotion and fans. He is currently reported to have talks with both WWE and AEW.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed the possibility of Kazuchika Okada making his WWE debut at this year's Royal Rumble.

"I'm more than excited about all the implications of the Rumble. But the implications take a backseat to the people coming out. The entrances is what make Royal Rumble. Man...on Saturday, a fan said something that made me almost jump out of this chair. He said 'What if we hit the coins hit the floor? And 'The Rainmaker' comes out?' I went 'Holy hell. What did you just say?' It blew my mind. That would be...wow. That's one of those moments that we'll remember for a long, long time." Mark Henry. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Mark Henry believes Kazuchika Okada is an unbelievable talent

The Rainmaker was one of the top stars of NJPW for over a decade. Now that he is a free agent, fans and critics are speculating about which promotion the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will choose.

The World's Strongest Man revealed that a talent like this could fit anywhere. He also said he could main event any pay-per-view if placed with an established star.

"If you have the money to spend, you should try to get that guy. He is an unbelievable talent and you could put him with anybody, and they're gonna be better right away. You put him with your greatest guys, and now you have the means to put [together] a main event, for every pay-per-view," said Henry.

The World's Strongest Man has been working at AEW as a talent scout, commentator, and coach since 2021.

