If recent reports are to be believed, both AEW and WWE have made pitches to a popular free agent that is sure to get the wrestling world talking.

The talent in question is Kazuchika Okada, whose NJPW departure was recently confirmed. It's no secret that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is one of the best wrestlers in the world today. Many assumed he would remain with the Japanese promotion until the end of his career. However, as fate would have it, the 36-year-old star will be a free agent at the end of January and seemingly is on the radar of both WWE and AEW.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that both the Stamford-based promotion and All Elite Wrestling had made pitches to Okada. However, it was noted that it was Tony Khan's promotion who made the "stronger" first offer to him. The suspense around Kazuchuka Okada's next move in the wrestling business is sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Considering just how gifted of a performer he is, Okada could quickly solidify himself as a main event star in which company he eventually chooses to join.

Samoa Joe wants a match with Kazuchika Okada in AEW

In a recent interview, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe spoke about a possible dream match with The Rainmaker in All Elite Wrestling. Joe mentioned that not just Kazuchika Okada, but he was open to wrestling anyone who showed up to challenge him.

"That’s another first-time, fresh matchup you won’t see anywhere else. He can come get it, too. That’s for anyone. If someone feels like they want it, then show up–and we’ll see what you’ve got. But if you come up lame, I will laugh in your face."

The Samoan Submission Machine recently defended his World Title against Hook on this week's Dynamite, where the latter put up a brave fight before eventually falling short.

