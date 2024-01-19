NJPW announces that Kazuchika Okada will depart from the company later this month

As reported by New Japan Pro Wrestling via their official website, former five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will be leaving the company at the end of January, when his contract expires.

In the statement, the company revealed Okada's contract will expire on January 31, 2024. Despite this, Okada will appear for three dates in February.

The full statement from New Japan Pro Wrestling can be read below:

"Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the conclusion of his contract on January 31 2024...We apologise to fans for the abrupt nature of this announcement, but join them in wishing Okada the very best in his future...As the New Beginning series begins this weekend, Okada will appear on February dates on February 11 in Osaka, and February 23 and 24 in Sapporo. Changes will be made to forthcoming cards with an announcement to follow...We appreciate your understanding and continued support." [H/T njpw1972.com]

In addition, Kazuchika Okada also released a statement. In the brief statement, he expressed his appreciation for NJPW and all of his supporters in Japan. More so, the 36-year-old made it clear that he has plans beyond New Japan and that fans should "keep watching."

"I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching," Kazuchika Okada said. [H/T njpw1972.com]

At this time, it is unknown where The Rainmaker will sign with AEW, WWE, and other promotions expressing significant interest in signing the 36-year-old star.

This news is breaking, and more information will be provided as it comes.

