Soon-to-be free agent returning to top promotion after 12 years amid rumors of WWE interest

Amidst reports of WWE's interest in a NJPW star, the wrestler is slated to return to TNA after 12 years. The star in question is Kazuchika Okada.

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced their television taping Snake Eyes, which will be held in Las Vegas on January 14. This will be the first TV taping of Impact after being rebranded as 'TNA.'

Taking to Twitter, Impact Wrestling announced Kazuchika Okada's return to TNA in January after 12 years.

"BREAKING: Kazuchika Okada returns to TNA on January 14 at #SnakeEyes at the Palms in Las Vegas!"

Okada was signed by TNA in 2010 and was immediately released in 2011. This will be Okada’s first match in TNA since the June 21, 2011 episode of Xplosion.

Recent reports suggest that WWE is interested in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, as he will possibly be a free agent in 2024 after his NJPW contract expires.

The Rainmaker's last bout in AEW was on Dynamite, where he lost to Blackpool Combat Club alongside Orange Cassidy in October.

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson reveals why he bought "Yes" chants back during his match with Kazuchika Okada

Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada went to war at the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. During the match, the American Dragon incited "Yes" chants in the arena.

While speaking on the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, the latter revealed the reason for inciting the chants.

"So you are asking me to tell you my secrets, and I am a magician, and if I tell you my secrets (...) but yes, it did change things. Tonight was spur of the moment only because, going back to the last question, I was incapable of doing some of the things I would have liked to. And so I thought, 'How do we bring the fans up? Oh, here's an easy solution.' The [MJF] match was a choice. It was the one time that I was going to do it, tonight was because I needed to do something," Bryan Danielson said.

Fans are wondering which promotion The Rainmaker will sign in 2024.

