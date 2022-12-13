"That boy needs to be back in the WWE" - Fans urge Triple H to bring back major AEW star following stunning performance

Wrestling fans have urged Triple H to bring a major AEW star back to WWE after an impressive showing at a recent pay-per-view.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland took on Shane Taylor Promotions' JD Griffey and Shane Taylor at Ring of Honor's Final Battle event. During the match, the Limitless One showcased his incredible strength by catching his heavyweight opponent in mid-air.

While the former AEW tag team champions emerged victorious, that spot was the biggest talking point from the match. You can watch it here:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 STOP PLAYING WITH KEITH LEE’S NAME STOP PLAYING WITH KEITH LEE’S NAME https://t.co/oaZvvqSVxZ

A number of WWE fans urged the new head of creative, Triple H, to get the former NXT North American Champion back to his old stomping grounds.

SHO~NUFF @TruePain747 @TheEnemiesPE3 That boy need to be back in the WWE wrecking everything @TheEnemiesPE3 That boy need to be back in the WWE wrecking everything

UltimoDevil @LuchaCyborg64 @TheEnemiesPE3 How is this man Keith Lee NOT in the Heavyweight Title picture is beyond me @TheEnemiesPE3 How is this man Keith Lee NOT in the Heavyweight Title picture is beyond me

Bran Daltry @obi_wankevobi Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Admit it. We all thought for a second he had it there Admit it. We all thought for a second he had it there https://t.co/0VBmVjjgy0 If Keith Lee didn't go to AEW, he'd be one of the top babyfaces on Smackdown or Raw. Triple H just knew how to book this man perfectly. twitter.com/WrestleClips/s… If Keith Lee didn't go to AEW, he'd be one of the top babyfaces on Smackdown or Raw. Triple H just knew how to book this man perfectly. twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…

The Bill @Billylumsden10 🏽 twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/… Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 STOP PLAYING WITH KEITH LEE’S NAME STOP PLAYING WITH KEITH LEE’S NAME https://t.co/oaZvvqSVxZ Needs a shot at one of the big titles and a run on his own. Top drawer Needs a shot at one of the big titles and a run on his own. Top drawer 👏🏽 twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/…

Keith Lee debuted for AEW in February 2022 when he showed up as Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent. He won the match and qualified for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution.

Keith Lee reunited with former tag team partner Swerve Strickland in AEW and went on to defeat The Young Bucks and Team Taz in a Triple or Nothing tag team match to win the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship. Swerve in our Glory went on to lose the titles to The Acclaimed at Grand Slam 2022.

Triple H bringing back CM Punk to WWE would be a huge coup according to Konnan

The Cerebral Assassin convincing CM Punk to return to WWE would be a major coup for The Game, according to WCW legend Konnan:

"Well I don't know what insider information [William Regal could give Triple H] that Triple H would need. He is already doing a good job, you know, of house shows, shows and pay-per-views and all that. I think getting Punk would be a big coup especially the way he left and I think you know you could do a good storyline," Konnan said. (0:55 - 1:18)

CM Punk has been absent from AEW since the brawl out happened after All Out 2022. Multiple reports have suggested that the Second City Saint's future in All Elite Wrestling is almost surely over.

The King of Kings could consider bringing the Voice of the Voiceless back for a major program with the road to WrestleMania 39 almost underway.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes