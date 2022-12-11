Triple H bringing back 2-time Money in the Bank winner to WWE after lengthy hiatus would be a "big coup," wrestling veteran says

According to WCW legend Konnan, Triple H bringing a former WWE Champion back into the fold would be a major coup for the Game.

CM Punk walked out of WWE in 2014, before the company released him on his wedding day. The Second City Saint never went back but returned to professional wrestling when he made an appearance on AEW Rampage. However, after AEW All Out 2022, it seems that CM Punk is done with Tony Khan's company.

This presents an opportunity for Triple H to provide a major boost to WWE if he can convince the Voice of the Voiceless to show up.

"Well I don't know what insider information [William Regal could give Triple H] that Triple H would need. He is already doing a good job, you know, of house shows, shows and pay-per-views and all that. I think getting Punk would be a big coup especially the way he left and I think you know you could do a good storyline," Konnan said. (0:55 - 1:18)

Former WWE star stated what she learned from Triple H

Former NXT UK star Xia Brookside recently spoke about the biggest thing she learned from the King of Kings during her time in the company. Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 24-year old star said:

"Like just giving yourself. Giving everything, right? So many people have brought tickets, so many people are watching from home. Let's give them everything you've got like I feel that's the biggest lesson that they have taught me. Let's go out there and make them happy. Whether you win, whether you lose, whether you're a good guy, whether you're a bad guy. Someone in that crowd has come for you, and if they haven't come for you that time, you want them to come for you next time. Like, so let's put out everything," said Xia Brookside. (7:44 - 8:14)

Paul Levesque recently secured another AEW star, with William Regal returning to his old stomping grounds in 2023. CM Punk had an acrimonious exit from the Stamford-based promotion but if the 14-time world champion can convince him to join, it would be huge for the promotion.

