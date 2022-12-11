"Someone in that crowd has come for you" - Former WWE star reveals the biggest lesson she learned from Triple H (Exclusive)

Xia Brookside recently revealed the lesson she learned from Triple H by working in WWE NXT UK.

The Game is arguably the most powerful in wrestling today. As the Chief Content Officer of WWE, he's responsible for the creative direction of all its shows. However, before his current role, Triple H was in charge of NXT and NXT UK, where his work received widespread appreciation.

In a conversation with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia Brookside, who worked for WWE from 2018-2022, was asked about what she learned from HHH. The 24-year-old performer noted that her biggest learning from Triple H was to give everything inside the ring, whether you're being cheered or booed.

Brookside explained that fans in attendance and even those watching from home deserve to be rewarded for their investment of time and money.

"Like just giving yourself. Giving everything, right? So many people have brought tickets, so many people are watching from home. Let's give them everything you've got like I feel that's the biggest lesson that they have taught me. Let's go out there and make them happy. Whether you win, whether you lose, whether you're a good guy, whether you're a bad guy. Someone in that crowd has come for you, and if they haven't come for you that time, you want them to come for you next time. Like, so let's put out everything," said Xia Brookside. (7:44 - 8:14)

Former WWE star Xia Brookside will be in action at SuperClash next year

Though Xia Brookside no longer works for WWE, it hasn't emerged as an obstacle to her wrestling career. She has been performing across the globe in various indie promotions, and one of her upcoming matches will be in the UK, her home country.

At SuperClash 2023 on February 12th, Xia Brookside will compete against Myla Grace at the Cheltenham Town Hall. Considering just how much Brookside has impressed fans, it's safe to say her match at SuperClash could steal the show.

Interestingly, Xia Brookside and Mylan Grace also met in the ring at the Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling Legends event last month.

At the show, Brookside, Grace, and Diana Strong competed in a triple-threat match that ended with Grace pinning Brookside for the win. As such, Xia Brookside will indeed be seeking revenge from Mylan Grace come February 12th.

