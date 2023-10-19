"That would be so cool" - AEW fans think they know what Tony Khan's gift to Sting will be

WWE Hall of Famer Sting announced the date of his in-ring retirement this week on AEW Dynamite, and the company's President and CEO has a special gift for the legend. Fans have been speculating about what it could possibly be.

Sting has been in the wrestling business for several decades now. He has achieved massive success throughout his legendary career, working for different major promotions and making his mark in the industry.

The Stinger initially announced his retirement from wrestling back in 2015 due to injury after a lackluster WWE run. However, he decided to make a comeback and debuted with AEW in 2021. The Icon makes occasional appearances and also competes in the ring to elevate younger talent.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer made an announcement regarding his future on the latest episode of Dynamite. He announced that AEW Revolution 2024 would feature his last match before retiring. Following the revelation, fans on the internet started paying their respects and thanking the legend for decades of entertainment.

In the meantime, company President and CEO Tony Khan is set to present a gift to The Icon next week, and the fans have been wondering what it could be. Some even feel he could be the first-ever AEW Hall of Fame inductee. Here is what the fans think about the same.

What Sting feels about AEW

The Stinger made his All Elite debut at Revolution 2021. After the surprising debut, the legend sat down with Paste Magazine and explained why AEW has a different atmosphere than anywhere else he worked:

"It is a place where you’ve got a bunch of male and female soldiers all sort of marching in the same direction, and pretty much everybody’s marching to the same beat. There isn’t really any factions or cliques or groups of people. Everybody is looking out for everybody and everybody wants AEW to succeed. Everybody wants… they’re really involved with other matches. I think there’s a great unity, really, to be honest with you, with most everybody there in AEW. Something that I’ve never experienced." [H/T Paste Magazine]

Moreover, The Icon finishing up his career in Tony Khan's promotion at Revolution seems fitting. Only time will tell who his last opponent next year would be.

