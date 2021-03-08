AEW Revolution 2021: 5 Biggest news stories - Cinematic return, Christian is All Elite 

From Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega's long-awaited deathmatch to Sting's AEW pay-per-view debut, AEW Revolution 2021 featured many contrasting moments.

As a whole, AEW Revolution gave fans a lot of things to talk about. Unfortunately, the conversation on social media about this event has been negative to some extent. Whether it came to production-related problems or subjective issues, Revolution wasn't the most perfect AEW pay-per-view from start-to-finish. Still, the event included some excellent matches, which is expected from Tony Khan's promotion at this stage.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Revolution (March 7, 2021).

#5 Christian Cage and Ethan Page became All Elite at AEW Revolution

I’m back and ready to grab the brass ring in @AEW



... just a different one I guess 🤦🏻‍♂️



See you all on Wednesday night! #Revolution#AEWRevolution2021#AllEgo pic.twitter.com/jfWYZtU5KJ — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 8, 2021

Christian initially returned at the Royal Rumble this year. At the time, people had no idea that he would sign with AEW more than a month later.

AEW had previously teased that there would be two surprising appearances at Revolution. The first reveal occurred during the Face of the Revolution ladder match, where former IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page made his AEW debut.

The second reveal was the biggest talking point heading into the pay-per-view. Paul Wight had teased that a "Hall of Fame-worthy" candidate would appear at Revolution, and that is exactly what the fans got in the end.

Christian was revealed as the HOF-worthy personality. The WWE legend reverted to his "Christian Cage" moniker at AEW Revolution. Christian signed a contract in the ring without cutting a promo, which added more weight to his first AEW appearance.

He also wore an "Out. Work. Everyone." T-Shirt, which seems to be his new motto in Tony Khan's promotion. Given the depth of AEW's roster and its amazing athletes, fans are curious to know why exactly Christian chose to highlight the aforementioned slogan on his T-Shirt.

Christian was rumored to be one of the most likely candidates to be revealed as the HOF-worthy talent. But it turned out to be a memorable moment regardless of those rumors.

