“That was very dangerous to me” - WWE veteran not impressed with major AEW spot in Sting’s retirement match

A WWE veteran discussed the perilousness of an AEW star's spot at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. That would be Darby Allin.

D-Von Dudley wrestled as a member of the legendary Dudley Boyz, a team no stranger to hardcore matches. The duo has extensive experience in major wrestling promotions like ECW, TNA Wrestling, and WWE.

At the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Sting competed in his retirement match while teaming up with Darby Allin and defeated The Young Bucks to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship. This action-packed match was filled with hard-hitting moves and brutal spots.

During one instance in the match, Allin launched himself on a glass slab placed on steel chairs in an attempt to attack Nick Jackson. Nevertheless, Nick moved away from the danger area, and Darby jumped right into the glass. Later, his bloodied back portrayed that it was indeed a real glass.

While speaking on an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, D-Von Dudley claimed that he and his fellow former colleagues, such as the Hardy Boyz, Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, and Christian would never perform such a dangerous stunt.

"That was very dangerous to me. I don't know if the six of us [Dudleys, Hardys, Edge, and Christian] had ever been in a situation where we would have the opportunity to take that type of bump. I just don't know if we would've ever done that. There's unnecessary risks that are involved in that," D-Von Dudley said.

The 51-year-old definitely has a lot of experience competing in some of the most ruthless matches in various wrestling promotions. However, his take on Darby Allin's dangerous spot at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View is something to ponder upon by modern wrestlers to ensure safety while competing in the ring.

AEW star Darby Allin recently shared about his injury

Darby Allin recently lost to Jay White in a stellar match at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business event held in Boston, Massachusetts. As proclaimed earlier, the 31-year-old star was going to climb Mount Everest later in March. However, the plans came crashing down due to an injury.

Following his match on Dynamite: Big Business, Allin took to X/Twitter to share that he had injured his foot during the match against the Switchblade.

"Unfortunately the foots really broke from Wednesdays match. Everest will have to be next year," Darby Allin shared.

As of now, no update is available as to when Darby will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

