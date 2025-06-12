“That was a diabolical line”- Fans go berserk after MJF name-drops top star’s WWE name at AEW Summer Blockbuster

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) referred to a popular CMLL star by his WWE name last night at Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster. Fans on social media have since come up with interesting reactions.

Mistico appeared on AEW TV last night. He was known as Sin Cara during his time in WWE from 2011 to 2014. The 42-year-old defeated Blake Christian in a singles match. He then got interrupted by MJF. They are set to lock horns at Grand Slam Mexico on June 18.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recalled that he grew up watching Mistico as ''sloppy Sin Cara," referring to the latter's infamous botches during his time in WWE. The segment turned into a brawl, as The Hurt Syndicate attacked Mistico before "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mascara Dorada came to his rescue.

Fans on X took notice of MJF referring to Mistico as ''sloppy Sin Cara'' and reacted to it accordingly. Some fans commended The Salt of The Earth for the line, while others called him out for making references to the Stamford-based promotion in his promo.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to MJF's scathing comment. [Images via AO's X]

MJF comments on his match against a former WWE star

After weeks of animosity and this week's confrontation between the two, MJF vs. Mistico is official for AEW Grand Slam Mexico next Wednesday. Ahead of the big match, Maxwell Jacob Friedman hinted at bringing back his popular 'American hero' gimmick from last year.

Taking to X, MJF also hinted at taking off the erstwhile Sin Cara's mask in their upcoming bout.

"Mistico… You’re gonna lose to an AMERICAN HERO!!!! That mask is MINE!" he wrote.

MJF teamed up with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, to defeat the team of Jet Speed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) and Mascara Dorada in a six-man tag team match last night.

His upcoming bout against Mistico will be The Wolf of Wrestling's first singles match since the Revolution PPV, which took place in March 2025. What transpires in the crossover match next week remains to be seen.

