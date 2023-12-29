"That would be a disaster of a reveal lol" - Fans react to the possibility of 34-year-old star being revealed as The Devil in AEW

Speculation is running rampant among All Elite Wrestling fans following the latest twist in the ongoing mystery surrounding the sinister figure known only as "The Devil."

After recent events on AEW Dynamite, AIR tweeted out a theory that sent shockwaves through the community: "Adam Cole is the Devil! - it was Adam Cole who told MJF to seek out Samoa Joe's help - it was Adam Cole who convinced MJF to give Joe a rematch - and it had to be Adam Cole who went into business with Joe to further soften him up!"

The tweet was referring to 34-year-old wrestling superstar Adam Cole, who has been off TV for months due to an injury. The fan theorized that Cole could be the mastermind behind the vicious backstage attacks on AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Samoa Joe.

However, not all fans were on board with this premise.

"That would be a disaster of a reveal lol."One sceptical fan replied(via Twitter)

The Case Is Being Built - Or Falling Apart?

Diving deeper into the proposed storyline, there are certainly dots connecting Adam Cole to the attacks. He has motivation after MJF failed to uphold his agreement to defend their Ring of Honor tag titles. The assaults also prevented Joe vs MJF title bouts on two occasions - matches originally slated for Cole.

Additionally, when Joe was about to leave the ring, a message appeared on the screen saying “Pleasure Doing Business With You!” and then Samoa Joe attacked MJF saying “I did this to you.”

After this action Tony exclaims that Joe might be in a league with The Devil adds another layer to the mystery. However, the true identity of The Devil remains concealed.

As AEW continues stringing along its audience, the wrestling world waits eagerly for the shroud over The Devil to finally lift. Whether Adam Cole proves to be the surprise mastermind or if an even more shocking swerve awaits, fans remain divided over just what would qualify as a satisfying climax to this building tension.

