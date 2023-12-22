Tony Khan and AEW might have a "Devil" problem

Masked individuals like AEW's Devil, are the 'bread and butter' of some long-standing angles in wrestling. While those with a lucha background have some special sentiment for their masks, even Hulk Hogan once wore a mask and became Mr. America for a wafer-thin but extremely entertaining plot.

When "The Devil" made his appearance in AEW, fans were intrigued. After all, the individual and their minions wreaked havoc backstage, with the latest attack being on MJF, just before he was supposed to be in a tag-team match against the minions, flanked by Samoa Joe.

But, too much of a good thing might also be bad, as Tony Khan and his creative team might find out when they finally decide to unveil the identity of the person wearing the mask.

The mask has already been sewn into a feud that could have done without it. MJF will face Samoa Joe at Worlds End in December for the AEW World Championship.

Furthermore, The Devil still doesn't have a concrete characteristic or any story that might interest the wrestling fans. Apart from the generic storyline of a wrestler who doesn't like others, the audience has little idea about any other aspect of the Devil.

Kane, probably the most famous non-Lucha masked character, had an incredible storyline already written down for him, making even the world championship look tame in comparison. It certainly helped that he was soon aligned with the greatest character in the book of wrestling, The Undertaker.

Fans are already contemplating who The Devil is

Fans have been thinking and talking about who the masked person is for a while. From MJF himself to Doctor Britt Baker, DMD, there have been some wild theories. Some have also theorized that the person behind the mask is Adam Cole, who is one-half of the tag team Best in the World Bay Bay, along with MJF.

Whoever the person behind the mask may be, Khan and his creative team will have to tread very carefully to have this storyline be 'over' with the audience.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan reveal the person behind the mask? Tell us in the comments section.