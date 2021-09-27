"That was the first time" - AEW star had his first 'real' conversation with Vince McMahon shortly before leaving WWE

One of AEW's newest stars, Adam Cole, sat down with Chris Jericho for the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho. During the podcast, Cole confirmed that he had had a meeting with WWE CEO Vince McMahon a little while before his contract with the promotion was up.

Speaking about the meeting, Adam Cole said that even though he had spoke to Vince McMahon before, they have been brief, adding that their meeting was his first "real" conversation with the WWE CEO. Cole revealed that the meeting was about whether he would be moved up to RAW or SmackDown. Cole also said that Vince had been "very nice" during their meeting:

I did have a meeting with Vince [McMahon] and it went really well. It was like a 30-minute conversation which was cool. I'd only talked to him for 2 or 3 minutes prior to that. I got to work the Survivor Series event and he wanted to talk to us afterward because he was really happy with the match but no real conversation before... that was the first time. It was really cool. He was really complimentary, very nice but the idea was for me to go to RAW or SmackDown and not stay with NXT just because, again, I'd been there for so long and I think they knew that as much as I do love NXT, I was ready to take the step of going to RAW or SmackDown. That was the gist of the conversation - whether to move me to RAW or SmackDown.

The Super Kliq got their first win at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Adam Cole joined forces with The Young Bucks at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, and the Super Kliq, as they dubbed themselves, picked up a massive win over Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage.

Also Read

Afte the match, we briefly saw Jungle Boy and Adam Cole exchanging looks after the match as The Super Kliq celebrated. Jungle Boy will be facing Adam Cole in singles action next week on AEW Dynamite.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Talk Is Jericho

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam