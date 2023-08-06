"That guy is fuc*ing awesome" - CM Punk says he wants recently-signed star on AEW Collision

CM Punk has recently named some of the stars he wants to see on Collision, with a special emphasis on a recently re-signed star.

The newest addition to the All Elite programming has been steadily gaining traction in the pro-wrestling business. Right from the start, the Second City Saint has had a hands-on approach to building the brand. While ratings have been fluctuating over the last few weeks, the quality of the show has been commended by fans.

The roster being used for Collision is also high profile. Speaking in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Punk stated:

“It’s a team effort. FTR is a big part of it. There is a group of people I want highlighted on Collision almost every Saturday. It’s a lot of people and it’s hard to get them in there, but it’s FTR, Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice, the Gunns, Ricky Starks, all three members of House of Black, Andrade, and we just got Rush–that guy is f------ awesome, I want him on Collision, too–Hobbs, Miro, and I don’t want to forget anyone else," Punk said. (H/T: Fightful)

Rush's re-signing has certainly opened up new opportunities. Fans are excited about what could be in store for him.

CM Punk has also commented on AEW Collision going head to head with WWE SummerSlam

The Chicago native addressed the concurrent run of WWE PLE and this week's Collision with an interesting comment.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, CM Punk elaborated on the bigger picture beyond competing with WWE.

"We are not competing with SummerSlam. We are going to go up against college football soon. We have already been up against monster UFC cards every single Saturday. We are not competing with them. We are competing with what we did last Saturday. I am competing with who I was yesterday as a human being and a pro wrestler, and we, as the Collision team, are competing with what we did last Saturday. That’s always going to be what we are striving to do, and I think that’s an important message for the fans to understand," Punk said. [H/T:Fightful]

Only time will tell if Collision grows over the following weeks. More power to CM Punk!

