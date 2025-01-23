"That guy is special" - Shelton Benjamin is a huge fan of top WWE star; says he hasn't gotten his due

Shelton Benjamin recently praised a top WWE star. This star used to team with Benjamin.

Chad Gable is one of the most consistent performers in WWE. He has spent the majority of his time in a tag team or faction. Before forming American Made, he founded Alpha Academy and before that, he was in a brief team with Shelton Benjamin between 2017 and 2018. They even competed for the tag titles but were unsuccessful. Their tag team ended after Gable was moved to RAW in 2018.

During a recent interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Shelton Benjamin was all praise for his former tag team partner. He said Chad Gable has still not gotten his due despite being talented:

“When I first arrived, they put me with Chad Gable. Phenomenal worker, he has not [gotten the due that he deserves]. He hasn’t and to me it sucks because everyone has an excuse. I said, for every excuse, I can point out an example why that excuse makes no sense. That guy is special whether fans realize it or not. He’s got a blue collar mentality, he’s uber talented, he’s dedicated, he’ll do whatever you need him to.” [H/T Fightful]

Shelton Benjamin on why his tag team with Chad Gable didn't work out

Given that both Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin come from tag team wrestling backgrounds, WWE thought it would be a good idea to pair them together since the former's partner, Jason Jordan, was injured. They even competed against some of the top tag teams in the division like The Usos and The New Day. However, they were never able to win tag team gold.

During the same podcast episode, Shelton said that he was never able to replicate the same chemistry he had with Charlie Haas during his time teaming with Gable. He also said that despite being in some good matches, they did not click well together:

“When they put us together, he’s actually from Minneapolis too. So, it seemed right, especially with Jason [Jordan] not being able to work anymore. I don’t really think that tag team worked....The chemistry, it wasn’t like me and Charlie. Me and Charlie were like — Charlie was the best partner I’ve ever had. So, for whatever reason, while we got along great, we just didn’t click the same way. It wasn’t the same. That being said, all due respect, that kid is phenomenal and everything he’s done, he’s made work.” [H/T Fightful]

Both men have come a long way since those days and are still putting on some great matches for their respective promotions.

