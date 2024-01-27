“That would be huge” - Booker T feels top AEW star could appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE veteran Booker T weighed in on the possibility of a top AEW star showing up at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The star being discussed here is MJF.

The rumors of MJF joining WWE ignited once The Salt of the Earth was removed from the official roster page of the Jacksonville-based promotion. He last appeared in AEW in December 2023.

He was also quite vocal about starting a bidding war for his services between the two promotions once his contract expires in 2024.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the former AEW Champion potentially entering Royal Rumble.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, if MJF was to show up in WWE TV, at the Royal Rumble, God, that would be awesome. That would be huge. There is a possibility something like that could happen, we'll see. I'm just throwing something out there, I'm hopeful, I'm a fan!" Booker T said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Konnan believes MJF should leave AEW to join WWE

The Salt of the Earth's persona has always been compared to that of WWE style and he perfectly fits it, according to many in the business.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan discussed why should MJF leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and join WWE.

"He needs to be in the WWE system. He could become a huge star, become a movie star, you know, like going through that system because he has got the acting ability. I just don't know what he values right now. If it's the money, and AEW is offering more money, it's like, 'dude, you're going to get your money down the road.' It's not like considerably less money going to WWE, you betting on yourself," Konnan said.

Maxwell's last appearance was at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. He lost the world title to Samoa Joe during the event.

Do you think MJF will sign with WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

