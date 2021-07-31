"That match freaking ruled" - Jon Moxley heaps praise on recent AEW Dynamite match 

Jon Moxley recently lavished praise on Nick Gage and Chris Jericho's main event from this week's AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

At the show, Gage and Jericho engaged in a violent No-DQ contest that saw both veteran performers push each other to the limit. Nick Gage, a well-accomplished deathmatch wrestler, brutalized Chris Jericho with everything ranging from light tubes to a pizza cutter.

However, Jericho ultimately came out on top after smashing Gage with a pile of light tubes followed by executing a Judas Effect. As expected, the match has divided the wrestling community. While some praised Jericho and Gage for risking it all, others criticized the bout for the stomach-churning violence on display.

One among those who enjoyed it was Jon Moxley. Speaking to Rick Ucchino and Tony Pike on the Cincy360 podcast, Moxley stated that he was extremely nervous before watching the match. He further revealed that he watched the contest backstage with Eddie Kingston and thought it was "awesome":

“It was awesome. I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited or nervous to watch a match ever. I know both of those guys from two different periods of my life so well, and those two different universes I would’ve never imagined merging. It was like ‘what? Am I doing some drugs that I didn’t remember that I took right now?'

"What’s going on with the world right now?’ I was standing back there with Eddie Kingston. We were watching on the monitor and he’s going up for the Frankensteiner and we’re like holding hands, like ‘oh my god.’ That match freaking ruled man. That was awesome,” said Jon Moxley (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley is no stranger to hardcore matches in AEW

Jon Moxley is often credited by many for reintroducing hardcore wrestling to the mainstream, thanks in particular to his matches with Kenny Omega in AEW. Moxley and Omega first clashed at Full Gear 2019, where they wrestled in an unsanctioned Lights Out match won by Moxley.

Next, the pair met on Dynamite late last year, where Omega won the AEW title off of Moxley. Then followed an Exploding Barbed Wire match at AEW Revolution 2021, where Omega came out on top. Despite the dampener of a conclusion, the contest was a thrilling and memorable affair.

