"That meant nothing to them" - MVP loses it at WWE again, lashes out for big reason

AEW star Montel Vontavious Porter has alluded to WWE's past utilization and mistreatment of its female talent during an interview. The Franchise Playa has been signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2024.

Ad

WWE currently boasts one of the best women's divisions in all of North American pro-wrestling across its various brands and shows. Although the sports entertainment juggernaut has been spotlighting its female in-ring performers with considerable emphasis since the Women's Revolution in the mid-2010s, the promotion has a history of having underutilized its women's division in the past.

Ranging from problematic and exploitative match-types to staggeringly short match-length allotments, not to mention various questionable angles, a number of critiques have been aimed at how WWE once booked its female wrestlers. Discussing the subject on the Marking Out podcast recently, MVP reflected on how the standards for women's wrestling have improved now compared to the Stamford-based company's past creative ideas.

Ad

Trending

“Women are definitely making more money today than they’ve made in the past because women have always been treated so unfairly in pro wrestling for years. You know, you had the stupid bra and panty matches and evening gown matches and stupid things like that. They didn’t — a lot of the time with certain promotions, in WWE, they didn’t care about how good a woman could wrestle. That meant nothing to them. It was just the eye candy aspect.” - said MVP. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

Porter made his AEW debut last year, and was soon afterwards reunited there with his old Hurt Business stable-mates, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. He has notably been outspoken about how the faction and its members were not properly used by the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Former WWE superstar MVP on his retirement

MVP has competed inside an AEW ring only once so far, teaming with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to defeat Mark Briscoe and Private Party on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage at the start of this year. During the same podcast, the former WWE US Champion revealed that he wants a retirement tour in the Tony Khan-led promotion, and will likely hang up his boots in a couple of years.

Ad

“I’d like to think I got maybe another 10 as a manager, maybe 15 depending on my age and health. As far as in the ring, I got like maybe a year or two left max, man.” [H/T - Fightful]

It remains to be seen who The Ballin' Superstar's final in-ring opponent will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!