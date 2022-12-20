"That movie star isn't you" – When CM Punk roasted Triple H's Hollywood career

In 2011, CM Punk created a historical moment in wrestling history with his controversial Pipebomb promo. In addition to Vince McMahon, it seems Triple H was not in Punk's good books. The two seemed to take every opportunity to take jabs at each other. A clip recently resurfaced on social media wherein the two-time AEW World Champion mocked Hunter's acting skills.

That same year, Punk faced John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank on July 17th which happened to be his last day with the company. He won the match much to everyone's dismay. And ran out of the arena with the title before cheekily blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon.

In his absence, a tournament was held to crown the next champion won by Rey Mysterio. But his reign was short-lived when Cena challenged him to take back the title. A while later, CM Punk returned to the company to find his former rival holding the title, leading to a match between the two to decipher the true champion.

Punk defeated Cena to become the undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam that year with The Game officiating the match. However, Kevin Nash appeared out of nowhere and assaulted the winner. Soon after, Alberto Del Rio cashed in his MITB contract to dethrone the Chicago-based star.

A clip from the contract signing resurfaced on social media wherein CM Punk roasted Triple H's acting career:

"I actually have a clip from a big-time movie star that is going to explain in so many words how I feel about John Cena and no, that movie star isn't you (Triple H) in The Chaperone." (00:06 - 00:15)

When Hunter responded and asked how Punk's movie fared, he responded:

"My movie went straight to DVD just like yours." (00:22 - 00:25)

Triple H reportedly has no interest in bringing CM Punk back to WWE under his regime

Following the controversial backstage brawl at AEW All Out, multiple reports suggested CM Punk's career with the promotion was done for. Additionally, there were rumors abuzz about WWE potentially wanting to re-sign the star.

However, the rumors were put to rest when a source in association with Wrestle Votes stated that WWE's CCO did not 'want to have anything to do with CM Punk'.

While Punk officially retired from in-ring competition in WWE, he did appear in WWE related programming for FOX on WWE Backstage.

Do you think Triple H should consider re-signing CM Punk to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

