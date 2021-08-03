"That was pretty damn spectacular"- Mark Henry heaps praise on his match against former WWE superstar

AEW star Mark Henry recently revealed that his match against former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan is one the best bouts of his career.

During his long and illustrious stint in WWE, Henry had several career-defining moments, including winning the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in 2011. Throughout his title reign, he fought against top-notch superstars, be it a veteran or a rising talent.

"The World's Strongest Man"

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion

During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mark Henry spoke about some of the most memorable matches he had in his entire career, among various other topics.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he never had a "perfect" bout, but before losing the world heavyweight title, he wrestled Daniel Bryan in a steel cage match that received critical acclaim:

“No match I ever had was perfect,” Henry admitted. “The night that I lost the the heavyweight title to Daniel Bryan, he and I had a cage match the the week before that was pretty damn spectacular. Everything that we did worked. You could go out there and do the wave, and the whole crowd would do the wave. Everything worked, and I think about that match. " (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Mark Henry defeated Daniel Bryan to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the steel cage match back in 2011. However, several days after that bout, he lost the title to The Big Show, a.k.a. Paul Wight, in a chairs match.

Big Show's reign didn't last long as Daniel Bryan cashed his Money in the Bank contract to win the championship on the same night.

Mark Henry wanted to main-event WrestleMania against The Undertaker

AEW's Mark Henry further revealed that he wanted his casket match with The Undertaker to be in the main event of WrestleMania 22. He added that this was another match where "everything worked."

However, Mark Henry could only take credit for the promos during the build-up to their clash:

"I think about being in a main event at WrestleMania with Undertaker in the casket match. It was another match where everything worked, but it wasn’t just because me. I’m not patting myself on the back like that. I’m saying that from a match perspective. I guess I can only take credit for promos and pre-tapes, where I was by myself, and I don’t think any of them were perfect."

