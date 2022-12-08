"That's not acceptable anymore" - Tony Khan calls out former WWE RAW general manager for hypocritical remarks against recent AEW debutant

The ongoing feud between AEW president Tony Khan and former WWE RAW general manager Eric Bischoff seems to be never-ending as Khan has responded to one of "Easy Eric's" comments.

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, Keith Lee was interviewed by Renee Paquette when he was interrupted by former ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions.

Lee and Taylor have a long history together, with the two men being a tag team together known as The Pretty Boy Killers, where they performed in Ring of Honor and even won gold together in the Texas-based promotion VIP Wrestling, defeating WWE's Viking Raiders (then known as War Machine) in 2017.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez War Machine vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee was everything I dreamed it could be. War Machine vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee was everything I dreamed it could be.

The fact that AEW audiences have not seen Shane Taylor before led Eric Bischoff to claim that Tony Khan's booking wasn't that great. However, Khan retaliated on the Battlegrounds Podcast, where he even cited Bischoff's time in WCW as an inspiration.

"There are fans who have never seen Shane Taylor before and that's okay, you get introduced to new faces all the time. When I was a young wrestling fan, that was one of the things I really liked about WCW 'Nitro.' I think it would be very ironic that the same promoter now would tell you you don't want to see these faces or introduce new people that we've never seen before on TV, because they're actually the ones that did that," said Tony Khan. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Khan elaborated on these comments by not only saying that when people would appear in WCW, it would be considered "cool," but the fact that the internet is much more prominent in the modern age, people can easily access information about people.

"[There were] all kinds of new faces I'd read in the magazines, all kinds of people I've never seen before, and they would just walk out and wrestle on 'Nitro' like it was perfectly natural and I thought it was the coolest thing. But I guess that's not acceptable anymore, even though it's much, much, much easier to access information on the Internet than it was in 1996," added Khan. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eric Bischoff once called Tony Khan's product "flat"

The former RAW general manager has always been under the assumption that if you're not drawing a good TV rating, you're not producing a good show, prompting "Easy Eric" to call AEW flat:

"AEW is flat. You can spin in, turn it inside out, microwave it, whatever the f**k you want to do, but Brandon Thurston puts up the graph and shows you and all you have to do is take a look at AEW's record for the last six-eight months. It's flat." [H/T Fightful]

Bischoff isn't exactly wrong when it comes to AEW's ratings, with the most recent episode of Rampage doing a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a new low for AEW's Friday night show.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

902,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.25

#5 cable original in P18-49



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

361,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.08

#60 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on FS1 (8-10pm):902,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.25#5 cable original in P18-49AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):361,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.08#60 cable original in P18-49 WWE Smackdown, Friday on FS1 (8-10pm):902,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.25#5 cable original in P18-49AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):361,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.08#60 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/msKDmMjD79

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff or Tony Khan? Let us know in the comments section down below!

