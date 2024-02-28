"That's their business" - AEW's Paul Wight recalls Sting's reaction to backstage fight between two WWE Hall of Famers

AEW is privileged to have two veterans like Paul Wight and Sting on the roster. The two veterans have a storied past, and now the former Big Show is sharing an interesting story from that history.

Long before AEW, Wight and The Stinger worked together for WCW during the 90s. They have teamed up on occasions as well as fought against each other numerous times, most famously during the WCW vs. nWo rivalry, and then again on WWE RAW in 2015.

Wight recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and recalled how the future AEW employees were playing chess backstage at a WCW event in 1995. This is when the infamous fight between Vader and Paul Orndorff broke out. While waiting for Sting's next move, a then-23-year-old Wight heard a fight break out and wanted to get a closer look.

"As I was getting up, Sting said to me, ‘Nothing good will come from that.' I said, ‘What? I want to see what’s happening.’ And he said, ‘That’s their business.’ So we stayed there and finished the game," Wight recalled.

Mr. Wonderful ended up winning the fight, while wearing sandals, and Vader left the company to go to WWE. Sting won the chess match that night, but Wight says he left with an incredibly valuable lesson.

"I learned early on that I couldn’t beat him in chess. [laughing] I learned something a lot deeper than that, too. I still remember how I wanted to jump right into the chaos. But he was right–it was between Orndorff and Vader. I didn’t have any business getting involved in it," he said.

Sting's last WCW win over The Giant came at the Thunder tapings on October 22, 1998. They then faced off in Sting's RAW debut on September 14, 2015, but the DQ finish led to Sting and John Cena defeating Wight and Seth Rollins.

Sting's final week as active competitor with AEW

The Icon is preparing for his final week as an active pro wrestler as he faces retirement at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Sting will wrestle his retirement match at Revolution, as he teams with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Texas Tornado match against The Young Bucks. Ric Flair is slated to be in Sting's corner.

Revolution is taking place on Sunday at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sting and Flair have a legendary past with the venue.

Before Sting retires, he will make his final appearance on TBS as an active wrestler. Wednesday's Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite is scheduled at the Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The Icon and Allin are scheduled to appear for what is being billed as Sting's Final Dynamite.

What is your bold prediction for Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution? How would you book his final Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below!