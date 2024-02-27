Major WWE name open to attending Sting's final match in AEW: "If I was off and I was invited, I probably would go"

A WWE name recently spoke about attending AEW star Sting's upcoming retirement match at the Revolution pay-per-view event next month.

The name in question is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The Icon will compete in the final match of his career at AEW Revolution, where he will defend his AEW World Tag Titles with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks. Many fans expect to see a lot of Sting's past rivals and legends in the audience during the match.

Speaking on Hall of Fame, Booker T revealed that he would have probably accepted if he had been invited to Sting's farewell match.

"If I was off and I was invited, I probably would go. I mean, no one has invited me. Sting and I, we were close in a lot of ways. I wouldn't necessarily say Sting and I were like friends or buddies that hung out or anything. We've never hung out or anything like that, but I have always had the utmost respect for Steve. If I was invited to be at his last match, I definitely would consider it, you know, if I was off. If I'm off, I'm always available," said Booker T. [H/T:WrestlingNews]

Check out the video here:

Kevin Nash explains why he won't be at AEW Revolution 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently explained why he couldn't be physically present at AEW Revolution for Sting's retirement match.

Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash addressed the backlash he received after revealing he won't be appearing for Sting's last match.

"I never said that [that I was on the WWE payroll]. What I said is [that] I’m a WWE guy. I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd, and underneath it says, ‘Is All Elite?’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work. One of my closest f****ng friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve and I know he will only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it. I haven’t been to a WrestleMania, a RAW, a SmackDown, or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven’t been to any events. I don’t want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don’t want to do it. I’m a hermit, and that’s it," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Sting has locked horns with legendary wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, and more during his decorated career. It will be interesting to see how many legends AEW can rope in for Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024.

Are you looking forward to Sting's retirement match? Let us know in the comments section below.