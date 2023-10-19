“That’s on the checklist” - Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland shares his international aspirations following AEW debut

Adam 'Edge' Copeland seems to be excited about potentially exploring the wider world of professional wrestling now that he's part of AEW. The former WWE Champion has a number of venues on his checklist that he wants to perform in.

The Rated-R Superstar made his debut for AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st, and thanks to the promotion's strong relationships with companies in both Japan and Mexico, it's certainly got the cogs in Edge's head turning.

During a recent appearance on the Battle on Battleground podcast, Copeland stated that he would love to travel around the world once again but has his eyes on the Tokyo Dome in Japan and the world-famous Arena Mexico.

"That's pretty exciting and a by-product of coming here is, 'oh wait, hold on a second, Tokyo Dome.' That's on the checklist. Arena Mexico. I went there once. I was World Champion, but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show. I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast. I love the culture of lucha libre and the pageantry. Those two things would be very cool as a lifelong wrestling fan."

The Rated-R Superstar explained that part of the reason he wants to wrestle in those buildings is because he knew at one point that it wouldn't be possible as he was forced into retirement. But now that he's full-time in AEW, he wants to make up for lost time.

"Those experiences would be cool and I didn't know they would ever be in the cards, so you have to write it off, especially after I had to retire in 2011, I couldn't get those things done. Now I can get them done and that's pretty fun." [H/T Fightful]

Adam 'Edge' Copeland in the G1 Climax? It could happen!

Everyone knows that NJPW's G1 Climax is the most intense tournament in all of wrestling, but it is also on Copeland's wishlist.

The former Edge noted that competing in the G1 is most certainly a possibility, especially after the successful run that ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston had over the summer.

"We'd have to carve out some time, I guess. Eddie [Eddie Kingston] did it this year, so it's a possibility." [H/T Fightful]

