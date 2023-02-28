"That's crazy WTH" - Fans spot surprising current WWE star making cameo in CM Punk segment

The Twitterverse apparently figured out that a previous CM Punk segment also featured a cameo by a current WWE Superstar.

Prior to his AEW run, the Second City Saint had been one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. Working in WWE for nearly a decade, he won a number of prestigious titles and cemented his status as one of the biggest pro wrestlers of his time.

In the 2011 SummerSlam, Punk started feuding with Kevin Nash after the latter attacked him. However, a picture from one of their segments recently made the rounds on social media, where fans spotted current WWE star LA Knight. Here are some of their reactions:

Rick Fucking Grimes @PeakFngGrimes Is this LA Knight in a punk & nash segment? Is this LA Knight in a punk & nash segment? 💀 https://t.co/NXzQ8GaOfS

A WWE veteran commented on LA Knight's recent match

LA Knight's recent loss against Kofi Kingston was heavily criticized by Dutch Mantell.

Knight engaged in verbal warfare with Kofi Kingston on SmackDown, which evolved into a full-blown fight. Kingston emerged victorious, prompting Dutch Mantell to criticize the segment on the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"I didn't think LA Knight would get over, especially since they paired him up with Bray Wyatt from the beginning. But he has kind of gotten over. Hey, let me talk to ya. They kinda getting with that now. What I didn't understand was, leading into the finish, blowing the trombone in his face, I have never seen that before. Stupid finish."

He further spoke about how he initially disliked LA Knight, but that changed after a while. He also stated how it would have been better for Kofi to put the younger talent over.

"And I don't know why they beat LA Knight. They kind of need heels. I said he was not going to get over when they put him with Bray Wyatt first. He didn't emerge there with heat. But he is kind of growing on me a little bit. Putting him in with Kofi Kingston and then he gets beaten. I was like, wait a minute, I wouldn't have done that. I would have put him over Kofi somehow."

As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for LA Knight in the future.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes