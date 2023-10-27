"That’s what everybody thought " - Wrestling veteran comments on recent reports of CM Punk's WWE status

CM Punk's next move in pro wrestling is a hotly talked about subject online today, as many are predicting his next move. A WWE veteran recently commented on all the reports pointing at his current status and what he thinks will happen next.

Many online fans are of the opinion that Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series next month. While it initially seemed like it could end up happening, reports across the past two weeks have seemingly shot down notions that he'll be coming back.

In a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran proposed that CM Punk purposely got fired from AEW to go to WWE:

"They fired him, which left the door open for WWE for him to go there, and that’s what everybody thought – me included. But now it comes out that no, they don’t wanna sign him right now."

Mantell continued and noted that he could return to WWE later down the line:

"Which, and they have even put this additive in the news about him: not signing him now doesn’t mean not signing him next year, or six months, or a year from now." (22:29 onward).

CM Punk himself has seemingly debunked the rumors of his Survivor Series when he recently claimed he doesn't want to burst any fans' bubbles.

Dutch Mantell doesn't see CM Punk going to IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Steel's IMPACT Wrestling signing has also sparked rumors that CM Punk might head to the promotion, despite his potential appearance being pulled because the Punk couldn't make his debut.

Earlier in the same episode, Dutch Mantell dismissed the speculation that The Second City Saint could be IMPACT Wrestling-bound:

"I would have to say I don’t think he’s going to TNA. I don’t believe he’s going to TNA because I don’t think they can afford him. I think his price is well up there." (22:53 onward).

At this stage, fans will simply have to wait and see where Punk ends up next, as he might simply just be done with pro wrestling after his massive match at AEW All In.

