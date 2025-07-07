  • home icon
  • AEW
  "That's the future Rock right there," "I'm glad WWE didn't take a chance on this guy" - Fans brutally troll top star over his promo on AEW Collision

"That's the future Rock right there," "I'm glad WWE didn't take a chance on this guy" - Fans brutally troll top star over his promo on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 07, 2025 03:13 GMT
The Rock is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time [Photo courtesy of WWE
The Rock is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time [Photo courtesy of WWE.com]

A top AEW star recently went viral online for their backhanded promo. Fans have reacted to this, and many have criticized the individual for doing more damage than help for their case.

Last night on AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia got into a promo battle with both Kyle Fletcher and Adam Cole as they addressed the TNT Title scene heading into All In: Texas next week.

After staking his case for a title shot, he went after The Protostar, questioning why he deserved a title shot. Fletcher claimed that he beat Garcia in the Continental Classic a few months ago, while he pushed Cole to the limit during their last match. Daniel clapped back at him as he claimed that Fletcher beating him meant nothing, as others have done so already.

Fans have reacted to this and felt that he may have helped Kyle Fletcher's case instead by proving why he himself wasn't worthy of a title shot. They felt that his backhanded comment did more harm than good for him.

Some fans were thankful that Daniel Garcia did not end up in WWE despite their recent reported interest in him. One even sarcastically compared him to The Rock on the mic.

Fans react to Garcia's promo (Fan reactions on X)
Fans react to Garcia's promo (Fan reactions on X)

Daniel Garcia will end up missing AEW All In: Texas

Last night, AEW booked Garcia's match with Kyle Fletcher later in the night for the number one contender position for the TNT Championship.

Despite a close match between the two, The Protostar was able to prove why he deserved to face Adam Cole at the pay-per-view by braving the storm and coming out with a win.

The whole situation from earlier in the night backfired on Daniel Garcia, as not only did his promo become a topic of derision, but he has now been pushed to the back of the line in the TNT Championship picture.

It remains to be seen how he'll bounce back.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
