"That's not a good booking philosophy"- Disco Inferno slams decision to book popular AEW star in main event

Former WCW star and longtime industry veteran Disco Inferno is curious as to why Tony Khan put Evil Uno in an AEW Dynamite main event.

The match in question was Uno's brutal and bloody showdown with former three-time world champion Jon Moxley, who defeated The Dark Order member with ease on the final Dynamite before his Texas Deathmatch clash with Adam Page at Revolution. The win marked Moxley's 100th career victory under the AEW banner.

While AEW fans enjoyed the matchup between Jon Moxley and Evil Uno, Disco Inferno wondered why Tony Khan placed it as the headliner. He shared his issue with the booking during the latest episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast, where he questioned how anyone could take Evil Uno as a serious main eventer since he was never presented that way before:

"That's not a good booking philosophy. We're gonna have him bleed so people don't change the channel. There's never been any instance on this show where you would look at Evil Uno and say that guy should be in the main event match. Think about all the guys they have on that roster. Evil Uno is literally one of the last people you would put in the main event on that show," said Inferno. (1:24 - 2:00)

Disco Inferno is not a fan of Jon Moxley bleeding all the time in AEW

Disco Inferno may not be a big fan of AEW's booking decisions, but the former WCW star also doesn't like how much top guy Jon Moxley bleeds in AEW.

During a separate episode of Keepin It 100 he criticized the Purveyor of Violence for bleeding frequently, something he believes hurts the effects of blood for the future:

“They do blood all the time on that show, it’s like a weekly thing, it means nothing. They have blood early in the show! Moxley bleeds every week in every match, then they have a Texas Death Match – the sell of the Texas Death Match is supposed to be blood!" Disco said.

