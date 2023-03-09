"What are you selling here?" - Wrestling veteran digs into Jon Moxley's presentation in AEW and slams latest match

Jon Moxley is known for his bloody matches and for pushing his opponents to their absolute limit. However, WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes that the star is doing it way too much and cheapening his high-profile matches.

The Purveyor of Violence is considered by many fans to be the heart and soul of AEW. But across the past few years, he's been criticized for bleeding in nearly every match. CM Punk even notably took a jibe at this during their feud leading up to AEW All Out 2022.

In a recent YouTube short clip shared from the "Time Out with Disco Inferno" episode of Vince Russo's podcast (currently hidden behind a paywall), the WCW veteran criticized AEW and Jon Moxley for all the blood on their shows.

“They do blood all the time on that show, it’s like a weekly thing, it means nothing. They have blood early in the show! Moxley bleeds every week in every match, then they have a Texas Death Match – the sell of the Texas Death Match is supposed to be blood!" Disco said.

Disco continued, pointing out that Jon Moxley's constant bleeding hindered the bloody Texas Death Match's appeal.

"But he bleeds every week leading to the Texas Death Match. What are you selling here? These are simplistic things if you’ve been a booker, these are common sense questions that you ask,” the veteran said.

Renee Paquette recently shared a lewd email that she received from Jon Moxley just after his Texas Death Match against Hangman Page. While it's unclear whether it was a joke or an actual request, Paquette seemed to find the humor behind it.

Disco Inferno also wasn't too happy with Jon Moxley's main event bout against Evil Uno

Shortly after seeing the grueling clash between Moxley and Evil Uno, Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) took to Twitter to praise the episode of Dynamite as a whole. However, he quickly criticized the bloody main event and Uno's inclusion in the bout.

"Dynamite was a decent show with some strong segments until the main event. You can't put a fat wrestler with t**s in the last segment and have him bleed profusely all over the place and think that is how you draw viewers. #AEWDynamite" Disco tweeted.

The bloody match led to Jon Moxley's match against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution, where the star ended up losing despite the momentum around him. However, a post-match promo suggested that the feud is far from over, meaning fans could be in store for more blood.

