"Would you like to b**g" - Renee Paquette shares her husband Jon Moxley's NSFW email after AEW Revolution

It's well known to most fans that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are married to each other and their relationship is pretty special. Paquette has now taken to social media to show just how loving Moxley is in his own unique way.

The couple had a busy night at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th in different ways, with Renee tasked with hosting the "Zero Hour" pre-show with RJ City, while Jon waged war against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match.

Despite being beaten by Hangman, Moxley did not suffer any loss of zest as he sent a short but simple message to his wife with a very simple request, which Renee revealed on her social media.

"Would you like to b**g?" emailed Jon Moxley

That's right, he emailed his wife! Whether it's Jon not using his mobile phone often, or it being an amusing quirk, Renee was able to see the funny side.

Renee Paquette reacted to Jon Moxley's Texas Death Match

One thing that Renee Paquette probably didn't find funny was the level of violence in Jon Moxley's match against Hangman Page, which despite being hailed as one of the best matches in AEW history, has also been rated as one of the most violent matches in recent memory.

While Moxley was in the ring with forks, barbed wire and steel chains, his wife had to watch on, and according to her tweet during the match, she was quite alarmed by what she saw.

Renee has gone on record in the past and said that she isn't too disgusted by the amount of blood that her husband sheds on a regular basis.

However, she wishes he would stop taking big bumps and stop biting his opponents' bleeding bodies. Moxley did both of those things against Hangman Page.

