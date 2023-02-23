"You can't put a fat wrestler with t**s in the last segment" - Jon Moxley's latest AEW opponent roasted by a veteran

Jon Moxley recently competed in AEW Dynamite's main event as he looked to become the first star to obtain 100 victories in the promotion. While Moxley accomplished the feat, not everyone was happy that his bout was against Evil Uno of the Dark Order.

Moxley has been feuding with Hangman Page ever since the two clashed and the Anxious Millennial Cowboy suffered a nasty injury. Naturally, since Page's only allies are The Dark Order, Evil Uno was set to defend his friend from Jon Moxley before their upcoming match at AEW Revolution.

Sometime after the bout, Disco Inferno took to social media to praise Dynamite as a whole, but levied criticism against Jon Moxley's match and questioned why Evil Uno was booked in the main event.

"Dynamite was a decent show with some strong segments until the main event. You can't put a fat wrestler with t**s in the last segment and have him bleed profusely all over the place and think that is how you draw viewers. #AEWDynamite" Disco tweeted.

Jon Moxley notably held on to his Bulldog Choke even after he had already won the match, so could the Heart and Soul of AEW have turned heel? The Dark Order will likely try to avenge their friend in due time, and could possibly make the run to AEW Revolution difficult for the star.

Jon Moxley has been criticized for being caught blading on camera

The Purveyor of Violence is known for his bloody matches and has been equally praised for his realism as he's been criticized for bleeding during most of his matches.

However, during his last match against Hangman Page, the star was caught blading on camera, leading to Konnan harshly criticizing him during an episode of Keepin' It 100.

"That's why you don't do it because you don't know of the camera is looking and number two, people got phones. How hard is it to get on the mat, put your arm like this and with the other one, do it... I couldn't believe when I saw that," Konnan said. (01:50 onward).

Despite his fumble last week, Jon Moxley bladed himself yet again during AEW Dynamite. Either way, Moxley doesn't seem to be taking the criticism to heart and has instead opted to continue living his deathmatch dreams no matter where he goes.

