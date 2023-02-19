"Is he messed up?" - Veteran accuses AEW star Jon Moxley of being 'unprofessional'

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was recently criticized by wrestling veteran and WCW legend Konnan.

Jon Moxley was recently caught on camera blading his forehead during a match against Adam Page. While the Purveyor of Violence has often been seen bleeding during his fights, his moves have always had realism. However, he received significant backlash due to the recent botch.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan criticized Moxley severely for his frequent blading.

"That's why you don't do it because you don't know of the camera is looking and number two, people got phones. They can videotape that... How hard is it to get on the mat, put your arm like this and with the other one, do it... I couldn't believe when I saw that," said the veteran. [From 1:50 to 2:18]

Disco Inferno also chimed in, calling Moxley "unprofessional" and raising questions about his sobriety:

"Let's call a spade a spade, Moxley has kind of been unprofessional... He always gets caught blading himself, and it's just kind of weird he's having this type of behaviour since he has come back from alcohol rehab. Like he's kind of got, this is like the type of stuff you would do like, what's this guy doing up there? Is he messed up?" [From 2:20 onwards]

An AEW referee accused of making a wrong call during Jon Moxley's match

Jon Moxley's recent match has seemingly been marred by another botch, this time on the part of the referee.

Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli went up against Rush and Preston Vance in a tornado tag team match on this week's Dynamite. While the Purveyor of Violence was able to choke out Vance in the end for the win, AEW on-screen manager Jose recently took to Twitter to claim that the match results were unfair. He stated that Vance had not tapped out.

You can check out the tweet here.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will schedule a rematch as per Jose's request.

What do you think of AEW star Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes