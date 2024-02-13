"That's a huge get," "A gamechanger in pro wrestling" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan hires 41-year-old star for major AEW role

A 41-year-old star has reportedly joined the Tony Khan-led AEW, taking up a significant behind-the-scenes role in the promotion.

The name in question is Rocky Romero. He has been in the pro wrestling business since 1997, working for several notable promotions like NJPW, CMLL, and ROH. Hence, he is now a veteran of the sport with vast experience.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Tony Khan had hired Romero to work as part of AEW's front office. Many wrestling fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the development and seemed happy with Khan's decision to recruit the former ROH World Tag Team Champion.

Some Twitter users mentioned that Romero could be a massive asset for All Elite Wrestling since he was an experienced performer. Meanwhile, others highlighted how the company's backstage team had been doing an impressive job for years.

Some fans believe that being an experienced pro wrestler, Rocky Romero would uplift the Jacksonville-based promotion with his backstage work.

Will Tony Khan ever wrestle in AEW?

Tony Khan has booked several high-profile matches over the past few years but has yet to set foot inside the ring as a competitor.

On the latest edition of Levack and Goz Podcast, the AEW President and CEO opened up about the possibility of competing inside the ring:

"I don't think anybody really wants to see that. Not anytime soon. That's not anything I think we're going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster [of] the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches, and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now," Khan said.

Khan seemingly rejected the idea of wrestling inside the ring and expressed being satisfied with his role as AEW's head booker. He is more interested in creating storylines and booking matches than being a part of them.

