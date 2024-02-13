Tony Khan reveals if he will ever wrestle in AEW

Tony Khan recently spoke about the prospect of wrestling in an AEW ring. He also shared his priorities with regard to his priorities as a booker.

On the Levack and Goz podcast, the President of the Jacksonville-based promotion said that he would not take part in any in-ring action. Khan has historically limited his on-screen presence to make important announcements and matches, breaking from familiar tropes of authority figures in wrestling.

In the interview, Khan revealed he has no intention to step into the squared circle. The 41-year-old executive also stated that his focus lay on showcasing his roster and creating intriguing storylines for the fans:

"I don't think anybody really wants to see that," Khan said. "Not anytime soon. That's not anything I think we're going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now." [H/T, Fightful]

Tony Khan says that AEW Double or Nothing will return to Las Vegas

AEW had its very first event, Double or Nothing, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on May 25, 2019. The pay-per-view saw Chris Jericho defeat Kenny Omega in the main event, which was followed by the blockbuster debut of Jon Moxley. Double or Nothing has emerged since then as one of the company's four major pay-per-view events, alongside All Out, Revolution, and Full Gear.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 editions of Double or Nothing were hosted at Daily's Place in Florida. The event made its return to Nevada the following year, being held at the T-Mobile Arena in 2022 and 2023. Tony Khan recently revealed that the casino-themed pay-per-view would return to Sin City in 2024.

In an interview with Kevin Walsh on SportsGrid Las Vegas, AEW's Head of Creative shared his thoughts on the company running Double or Nothing in Vegas:

"Absolutely, we've built a great tradition here in Las Vegas," said Khan. "I love it out here, and I think it's very special that we're here where it all started five years ago – the site of the very first AEW show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas," - Tony Khan said. (1:15 - 1:27)

It will be exciting to see how the Double or Nothing event takes shape in the coming months.

What do you think the card for this year's Double or Nothing will look like? Let us know your thoughts below!

