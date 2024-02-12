Tony Khan confirms location of major AEW pay-per-view in 2024

AEW President Tony Khan has expanded his company's pay-per-view offerings over the last year, adding All In in September, WrestleDream in October, and Worlds End in December. Despite the young promotion overhauling its event schedule, however, it seems this year's Double or Nothing will remain in Las Vegas.

Tony Khan has mixed things up with several of AEW's biggest events, booking Revolution, Forbidden Door, and Full Gear in different locations every year. To date, only Double or Nothing and All Out have remained faithful to their original host cities – the former in Las Vegas and the latter in Chicago.

With the exception of the two pandemic editions in 2020 and 2021, AEW Double or Nothing has taken place in the Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, each year since 2019. It seems that Tony Khan has no desire to change this tradition.

In an interview with Kevin Walsh on SportsGrid Las Vegas, the All Elite chief was asked whether he was still committed to Sin City as the location for the casino-themed pay-per-view. Khan confirmed that he's happy to bring the event back to Vegas this year:

"Absolutely, we've built a great tradition here in Las Vegas," said Khan. "I love it out here, and I think it's very special that we're here where it all started five years ago – the site of the very first AEW show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas." (1:15 - 1:27)

Tony Khan wants to make AEW Collision a Super Bowl tradition

This week's AEW Collision aired live from Henderson, NV, just outside Las Vegas. Many fans questioned whether it was wise for Tony Khan to book his Saturday show the night before the Super Bowl in the same city, but it seems to have been by design.

In the same interview with SportsGrid, Khan was asked whether he wanted to establish a tradition of bringing Collision to the Super Bowl's host city the night before the big game. The AEW President confirmed that he was planning to do it again:

"This is the first year of Collision, and I think from now on, when I saw the opportunity – yes, I wanna do it every year," said Khan. "This is the first of many, I hope, bringing Collision to Super Bowl Saturday, to the big game." (1:40 - 1:51)

This is a contract year for All Elite Wrestling, with the young company expected to negotiate with Warner Bros. Digital for a new TV deal. With that being the case, fans can likely expect the promotion's pay-per-view calendar to expand even further in 2024.

Are you excited for AEW Double or Nothing 2024? Which of the company's pay-per-views is your favorite? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE