AEW President Tony Khan hints at major surprises for Forbidden Door 3

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed his plans for the third installment of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this year.

Khan recently hinted that he planned on having stars from two major promotions at the high-profile show. New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has worked with All Elite Wrestling to produce two highly successful Forbidden Door events in the past, featuring several dream matches. Recent reports have indicated that Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) could also be a part of this year's pay-per-view.

In an interview with SportsGrid, Tony Khan was asked about AEW's partnership with the two international promotions and whether they were on board for Forbidden Door 2024. Khan said he was in talks with NJPW and CMLL while expressing his excitement for the upcoming pay-per-view.

“New Japan has a great, young roster right now. President [Hiroshi] Tanahashi is a perfect leader for the organization at the right time and it’s great working with New Japan & CMLL. I’m very excited about Forbidden Door 3.” [H/T WrestlePurists]

CMLL stars recently had a successful visit to AEW

Several prominent stars of the legendary luchador promotion recently invaded All Elite Wrestling. They had their hands full after engaging in a brief feud with a top faction.

Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Volador Jr., and Hechicero launched a four-on-one assault on Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley on a recent episode of Dynamite. This led to several matches being booked between AEW and CMLL talents.

On the latest edition of Rampage, Mistico defeated Matt Sydal in singles competition. Bryan Danielson also took on Hechicero on the February 3 episode of Collision.

This may not be the end of the crossover, as Tony Khan seemingly looks to strengthen All Elite Wrestling's relationship with CMLL.

How do you feel about Forbidden Door III potentially featuring All Elite Wrestling, NJPW, and CMLL stars? Let us know in the comments section below.