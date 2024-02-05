Big crossover with major promotion"absolutely being talked about" in AEW - Reports

If a recent report is anything to go by, AEW is discussing a potential crossover that is sure to please its massive fanbase. As per rumors, All Elite Wrestling is planning to have CMLL participate in the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Performers from the Mexican promotion featured on AEW's programming last week. Their feud with Blackpool Combat Club is one of the most memorable and entertaining storylines in the company today.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that Tony Khan's promotion was even planning to have CMLL become a part of their annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

For those unaware, the Forbidden Door event features a crossover between AEW and NJPW, which has given fans many dream matches over the last couple of years. It's safe to say the addition of CMLL would further only help All Elite Wrestling and broaden its appeal among the Mexican fanbase.

CMLL stars have impressed AEW fans

A few wrestlers from CMLL were in action on last week's episodes of Rampage and Collision, leaving a great impression with their in-ring work.

Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr teamed up with Mistico, who has competed for All Elite Wrestling even in the past, for an eight-man match against Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Mennard, and Matt Sydal on Rampage. The CMLL team emerged victorious in the fun back-and-forth affair.

Furthermore, Hechicero later took on Bryan Danielson on Collision in a singles match, where even though he fell short, his efforts were widely lauded. Fans can expect to see more from CMLL wrestlers in the coming weeks as their feud with Blackpool Combat Club continues to take shape.

Are you excited about All Elite Wrestling working alongside CMLL? Do you see the Mexican promotion participating in the Forbidden Door pay-per-view? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

