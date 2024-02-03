Multiple stars make in-ring debuts on AEW Rampage

The February 2 edition of AEW Rampage was taped from UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. The episode saw three wrestlers making their in-ring debuts in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

These stars are Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr. from the CMLL promotion. Also, Mistico returned after two months.

On Rampage, the CMLL stars faced Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, and Matt Sydal in an eight-man tag team match. This match was one of the best in terms of technicality.

The match came into place after the CMLL star attacked Jon Moxley. Further, Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, and Matt Sydal came to save the day for the former AEW World Champion.

Every CMLL star showcased their ability in the best possible way. Also, they picked up the victory after Hechicero pinned Christopher Daniels. On the upcoming episode of Collision, Bryan Danielson will face Hechicero in a singles match.

It will be interesting to see how the inter-promotional angle plays out in the future. Recently, Jon Moxley hinted to attack the stars in their backyard.

