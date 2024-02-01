AEW announces 6-time champion’s debut against Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson will again be in action this Saturday on Collision. Last week, he faced Yuji Nagata from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He'll be in action with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre's Hechicero this week.

A few days ago, Tony Khan announced that several members of CMLL would be visiting AEW. He noted earlier today that one of them would face the American Dragon on Collision.

This would be a first-ever match between the two and six-time champion Hechicero's debut on the promotion.

Four of CMLL's stars were present ringside tonight on Dynamite to watch the entire show, but they immediately got into it with Jon Moxley during the opening match. For a moment, the latter and the luchadors were sent outside. There was a minor scuffle, but the match continued.

After the match, the four luchadors attacked Moxley and had to be escorted by security and some locker room members. Bryan Danielson will face one of them this Saturday, which could be his payback.

It was also announced that next week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli will be in trios action for a BCC vs CMLL match.

