Tony Khan officially announces the arrival of major stars in AEW

Tony Khan has just announced the advent of a few huge wrestling stars in AEW. He has also announced the return of another star.

In 2023, AEW established a deal with CMLL. As a part of the deal, Mistico made his debut in Tony Khan's promotion the same year.

Recently, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the debut of CMLL stars Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr., and Hechicero, who are set to debut in the promotion. Also, he also declared the return of Mistico.

"We're very excited for the stars of coming to @AEWonTV soon, the return of the iconic @caristicomx + debuting Mascara Dorada 2.0, @_reyhechicero+ Volador Jr.! Thank you CMLL for the great collaboration! Thank you all watching #Rampage on @TNTdrama right now!" Tony Khan shared.

Rocky Romero takes credit for the partnership between CMLL and AEW

On the October 18, 2023, edition of Rampage, CMLL Mistico made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion against Rocky Romero.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Live, Romero talks about being responsible for the relationship between the two promotions.

“The parameters are things like no AAA talent on the same show as CMLL talent, obviously not in the same matches as well. But yeah, I think I’m pretty much responsible for at least getting the conversation started and bringing the idea of CMLL working with the company. In this case, primarily Mistico. I think over the past few weeks, we’ve heard quite a bit that Tony Khan was a big fan of Mistico and having him was a big deal. Just to be able to open that door for CMLL and New Japan to hopefully do some more work together next year, I think it’s really cool. That’s another forbidden door opened,” Rocky Romero said.

Fans cannot wait to see what these CMLL stars have in store for them in AEW.

