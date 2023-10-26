AEW Star claims credit for bringing in former WWE Superstar to Rampage

Since its inception, AEW has worked with the ideology of bridging the gaps between various wrestling promotions around the world. The Jacksonville-based company has worked with most of the major wrestling companies across the globe, except WWE.

All Elite Wrestling struck a partnership deal with the Mexican wrestling promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) in 2019. Recently the company achieved a major feat when it signed a similar deal with AAA's biggest rival, CMLL Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. As a part of the deal, CMLL star Místico (FKA Sin Cara in WWE) debuted in Tony Khan's promotion on the October 20, 2023 episode of Rampage against Rocky Romero.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Rocky Romero revealed that while AEW has a working partnership with AAA and CMLL, the talents from these companies are not allowed to perform on the same shows.

However, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion said that the rival Mexican promotions having a partnership with the Jacksonville-based company at the same time was still a big deal. The 40-year-old took credit for floating the idea of a partnership between CMLL and AEW, including the notion of bringing Mistico to the Jacksonville-based company.

“The parameters are things like no AAA talent on the same show as CMLL talent, obviously not in the same matches as well. But yeah, I think I’m pretty much responsible for at least getting the conversation started and bringing the idea of CMLL working with AEW. In this case, primarily Mistico. I think over the past few weeks, we’ve heard quite a bit that Tony Khan was a big fan of Mistico and having him was a big deal. Just to be able to open that door for CMLL, AEW, and New Japan to hopefully do some more work together next year, I think it’s really cool. That’s another forbidden door opened.” Romero said. (H/T Fightful)

Rocky Romero calls out Jon Moxley following AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley recently got cleared for in-ring performance after suffering from a concussion during his International Title defense against Rey Fenix at AEW Grand Slam last month. As a result, Moxley lost the title he had won from Orange Cassidy. At Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Orange Cassidy regained the International title by defeating Rey Fenix.

Recently, Mox and Freshly Squeezed had a face-off at Battle Of the Belts VIII, and it became clear that their rivalry is far from over. Rocky Romero, an ally of Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, recently took to social media to call out the former World Champion. Here's the post:

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Orange Cassidy teamed with Kazuchika Okada to face the members of Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli scored a pinfall victory over the International Champion.

