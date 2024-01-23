Massive update on AEW's future after WWE confirms deal with Netflix - Reports

WWE recently confirmed their new deal for Monday Night RAW, and it has created a lot of buzz on social media. However, according to reports, it seems like AEW also has a major plan for the future.

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced that Monday Night RAW will be moving to Netflix in January 2025. The deal is set to be 5 Billion for 10 years starting next January. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling is reportedly set to become a hybrid show on HBO Max. The report is interesting as AEW CEO Tony Khan recently revealed that the company has a great relationship with Warner Bros. which was also in the bid for the TV rights for AEW shows.

On Twitter, Andrew Zarian posted the following report:

"Since we are on the topic of TV and Streaming rights. A source mentioned to me that is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show. Much like how the NBA simulcasts on TNT and Max."

Jim Cornette believes Kazichuka Okada may sign with AEW instead of WWE

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that the Stamford-based promotion may not be interested in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Kazuchika Okada is one of the biggest stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, The Rainmaker is set to leave NJPW by the end of January 2024, which has opened up a lot of possibilities for his next move in professional wrestling.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Okada's star power may not attract the Stamford-based promotion which could allow Tony Khan to sign the Japanese star:

"If the WWE is interested at all in Okada and, your sources say, magic 8 ball says, they are, then naturally also it's also a Japanese superstar. Tony is going to open his father's checkbook and back up the brink's truck because, 'Oh My God, this is one of the rarest collectibles in wrestling. The biggest star in Japan, my ever-dwindling fan base will cr**m their jeans over this.'"

He continued:

"But if he does that, then the WWE that's running a business will say. 'Well, it would have been nice if we could have got this guy at a reasonable rate, but we are not f**kin gonna get into a bidding war with this goof over an unproved talent in this country, in this style.'" [4:23-5:17]

The wrestling world currently awaits The Rainmaker's next move. However, many believe that he could sign with AEW but Okada has stated in the past that he wants to wrestle at The Show of Shows: WrestleMania.

Do you want to see Kazuchika sign with WWE or AEW? Let us know in the comment section below.

