Rhea Ripley breaks silence after historic WWE announcement

Rhea Ripley is one of the most prominent stars on the WWE roster currently. The Women's World Champion was one of the first names to react to the company's historic deal with Netflix.

WWE recently announced that Netflix will air the company's flagship program RAW starting next year, in what is the streaming company's first major foray into live sports. According to Variety, the deal between the two parties is for 10 years and is valued at more than $5 billion.

RAW currently airs on USA Network and the same will continue until October 2024 when the company's deal with NBCUniversal expires. According to the news source, exactly where the flagship will air between the end of that deal and the beginning of the Netflix deal is still being determined.

The news spread like wildfire in the wrestling world and many took to social media to react to the same. Rhea Ripley also did not take long to share her thoughts on the groundbreaking announcement.

Rhea Ripley will be on the cover of WWE 2k24

Rhea Ripley has been one of the top stars in the global juggernaut over the last few years. She has held the Women's World Title since WrestleMania 39 and last lost a match in 2022.

Despite being a heel, Mami is widely popular among fans. She was recently announced as cover superstar of the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition along with Bianca Belair. Cody Rhodes joins them as one of the cover stars for the Standard Edition.

The Eradicator is unlikely to be in action at the company's upcoming Premium Live Event Royal Rumble. Last year, she won the Women's Royal Rumble match after entering at #1 and made history. She went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title was later replaced with the Women's World Championship.

