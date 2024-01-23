WWE makes major announcement regarding RAW (BREAKING NEWS)

WWE recently took to their official social media handles to make a significant announcement regarding the future of Monday Night RAW.

RAW is the longest-running weekly television show in the history of pro wrestling. Some of the greatest names in World Wrestling Entertainment have performed on the red brand, including John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and more. The show has now become more popular than ever and has a stacked roster.

There were a lot of rumors about WWE looking for a new broadcast partner to air the Monday night program. The show currently airs on the USA Network.

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced that they have partnered with Netflix to air weekly episodes of RAW in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Latin America starting January 2025.

"WWE RAW is coming to Netflix! Starting in January 2025, @Netflix will exclusively stream #WWERaw (in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America) every single week, all year long!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The new deal with Netflix will help World Wrestling Entertainment cater to an even wider range of audience, as the streaming platform has a massive user base.

What do you think about the deal between World Wrestling Entertainment and Netflix? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.